Latest James Bond film 'No Time to Die' leads Chinese box office

The latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

This 25th installment in the Bond franchise is Daniel Craig's fifth and final film in the role of a British spy. It ended its second day of screening with 74.7 million yuan (US$11.7 million).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ranked second with a revenue of 54.77 million yuan on Saturday. Its total box office takings neared 5.46 billion yuan after 31 days of screening, making it the highest-grossing title so far this year, both in China and globally.

The Chinese production was followed by "Dune," a British sci-fi film adapted from an eponymous novel written by Frank Herbert, which finished the day with an earning of 14.5 million yuan.