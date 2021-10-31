﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Latest James Bond film 'No Time to Die' leads Chinese box office

Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2021-10-31       0
The latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2021-10-31       0

The latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

This 25th installment in the Bond franchise is Daniel Craig's fifth and final film in the role of a British spy. It ended its second day of screening with 74.7 million yuan (US$11.7 million).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ranked second with a revenue of 54.77 million yuan on Saturday. Its total box office takings neared 5.46 billion yuan after 31 days of screening, making it the highest-grossing title so far this year, both in China and globally.

The Chinese production was followed by "Dune," a British sci-fi film adapted from an eponymous novel written by Frank Herbert, which finished the day with an earning of 14.5 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     