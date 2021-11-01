Splendor of Mexican culture on full display in Shanghai

People are invited to experience the glamor of Mexican culture in Shanghai, with a number of fun activities held through November 7.

People are invited to experience the glamor of Mexican culture in Shanghai, with a number of fun activities held through November 7.

These include traditional Mexican dance performances, a photo exhibition featuring works by Mexican photographer Edgar Olguin, joyful parades and livestreaming events.

Wearing traditional Mexican clothing featuring brilliant colors, Mexican dancers present a feast to the eyes with an outburst of enthusiasm.

People will be able to paint animal masks and experience the art of Mexican paper-cutting as well.



The Mexican culture week is a warm-up for Mexico's display at the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo, which opens on Friday.

Event info:

Dates: Through November 7, 10am-10pm

Venue: LifeHub@Jinqiao

