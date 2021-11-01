﻿
Splendor of Mexican culture on full display in Shanghai

People are invited to experience the glamor of Mexican culture in Shanghai, with a number of fun activities held through November 7.
People are invited to experience the glamor of Mexican culture in Shanghai, with a number of fun activities held through November 7.

These include traditional Mexican dance performances, a photo exhibition featuring works by Mexican photographer Edgar Olguin, joyful parades and livestreaming events.

Wearing traditional Mexican clothing featuring brilliant colors, Mexican dancers present a feast to the eyes with an outburst of enthusiasm.

Mexican dancers amaze Shanghai residents.

Dancers wear traditional Mexican clothing with striking colors.

People will be able to paint animal masks and experience the art of Mexican paper-cutting as well.

The Mexican culture week is a warm-up for Mexico's display at the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo, which opens on Friday.

Children attend a paper-cutting class.

Event info:

Dates: Through November 7, 10am-10pm
Venue: LifeHub@Jinqiao

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
