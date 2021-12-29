Feature / Entertainment

Documentary series detailing the Taihu Lake region

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
A three-episode documentary series about China's third-largest freshwater lake will begin airing on Shanghai Media Group's Dragon TV at 10pm on January 4.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0

A three-episode documentary series about Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake, will begin airing on Shanghai Media Group's Dragon TV at 10pm on January 4.

The series, to be updated every Tuesday, is the first documentary production to be released by Dragon TV in the new year.

Dragon TV will show more original documentaries mainly planned and produced by SMG's Documentary Center throughout the year.

It took the crew around two years to produce the Taihu Lake-themed series, which focuses its lens on the recent economic development, ecological achievements, cultural heritage and local specialties of the Taihu Lake basin.

According to Zhu Hong, deputy director of SMG's Documentary Center, the crew visited nearly all the cities, villages and towns in the region for shooting. Stories of ordinary people who have witnessed the development of the area are also told.

Documentary series detailing the Taihu Lake region
Ti Gong

The documentary series will show the recent economic development and ecological achievements in the Taihu Lake basin.

Documentary series detailing the Taihu Lake region

Local specialties, including xiaolongbao (steamed pork dumplings), are also featured in the series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     