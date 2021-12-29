Documentary series detailing the Taihu Lake region

A three-episode documentary series about China's third-largest freshwater lake will begin airing on Shanghai Media Group's Dragon TV at 10pm on January 4.

A three-episode documentary series about Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake, will begin airing on Shanghai Media Group's Dragon TV at 10pm on January 4.

The series, to be updated every Tuesday, is the first documentary production to be released by Dragon TV in the new year.



Dragon TV will show more original documentaries mainly planned and produced by SMG's Documentary Center throughout the year.

It took the crew around two years to produce the Taihu Lake-themed series, which focuses its lens on the recent economic development, ecological achievements, cultural heritage and local specialties of the Taihu Lake basin.

According to Zhu Hong, deputy director of SMG's Documentary Center, the crew visited nearly all the cities, villages and towns in the region for shooting. Stories of ordinary people who have witnessed the development of the area are also told.