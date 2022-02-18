New version of classic Chinese play premieres

A new version of the play "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" premiered at Theater Above in Shanghai on Thursday and runs until April 24.

Written and directed by Stan Lai, the play tells the story of two theater groups that are mistakenly booked into the same theater for rehearsals. One is performing a serious contemporary drama "Secret Love" whilst the other is performing the farce "In Peach Blossom Land." Amid the chaos, the two plays begin to intertwine with a blend of modern realism and Peking Opera.



Regarded as one of the most famous plays in modern Chinese-language theater, the original version of the play debuted in 1986.



The latest version is named "15/10000." Lai has directed 14 versions of the play in the past, and the new production is the 15th version.



Lai once raised a question on Weibo: "How many people have rehearsed the play?" According to rough statistics, the play with a huge fan base has been staged for non-commercial performances by theater enthusiasts, students and fans more than 10,000 times over the years.

Ti Gong

Most of the actors in the latest production were born between 1998 and 2000, injecting vitality into the play. Theater Above will celebrate the play's 36th anniversary on March 3 with special activities.



One highlight of the latest version are new backdrops created by renowned painters Bei Jiaxiang and Qiu Ting.



Born in Shanghai in 1953, Bei is known for integrating the charm of Chinese paintings with Western painting techniques. He created a painting named "Wind in May" for the play.



Qiu, born in Guangdong Province in 1971, is a professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts. His works have been collected by a number of well-known museums, such as the Palace Museum, National Art Museum of China and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. He created the work "Peach Blossom Land" for the play.

Performance info:

Date: Through March 6, April 9-24



Tickets: 100-800 yuan

Venue: Theater Above

Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road

肇嘉浜路1111号5楼