English version of Jewish refugees documentary set to air

The English version of the documentary "Song of Survivors," inspired by Shanghai-born Chinese-Canadian Bei La's namesake novel, will feature on International Channel Shanghai at 8pm on Saturday.

The documentary, whose Chinese version was aired on Shanghai's Dragon TV on February 16, marks the latest effort by Bei La to highlight the history of Jewish refugees in Shanghai during World War II.

Bei La has spent more than 20 years traveling the world to visit Jews who took refuge and were born in Shanghai during that time. She has collected a large amount of first-hand historical materials and archived them in writing, music, sculpture, video and other literary and artistic formats, dedicated to her home city.

The Chinese version of the documentary proved a hit with record-high viewing rates.

Bei La said she would continue to write about the history of Shanghai opening its arms to other people during times of suffering.