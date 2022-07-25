Feature / Entertainment

Cop drama shows life through the eyes of four newbies in uniform

"Ordinary Greatness" is a great insight into what it is like to be a new cop on the beat.
Young cops learn fast.

"Ordinary Greatness," an urban drama focusing on young police officers' growth has started airing on Dragon TV.

The series, a joint effort of directors Ding Hei, Bao Chengzhi and Fu Cexin, provides an insight into the lives and emotions of China's police officers who fight crime to ensure the safety of their community.

The stories of four new police officers are featured in the series.

Among them are a rebellious young man who is forced to join the police academy by his parents, a rigid Master of Law, a sensitive woman who fulfills her father's will and becomes a cop, and an ambitious man from a rural village.

All of them face their own challenges, pressures and conflicts.

They experience confusion, doubt and misunderstandings, and even think about giving up.

But after solving many cases, they begin to have a new understanding of their work and the honor and fulfillment it brings.

Eventually, all of the young cops shoulder their responsibilities and grow into qualified police officers.

Chinese actor Wang Jingchun, winner of the Best Actor award at the 69th Berlin Film Festival for a stunning performance in Wang Xiaoshuai's epic drama "So Long, My Son," mentors the young cops.

In real life, Wang has a very good friend who is a police officer. Talking with him helped inspire Wang in his role.

The series also marks director Ding Hei's return to police drama after a long absence.

In 2003, Ding shot the critically acclaimed "Jade Goddess of Mercy," a drama based on the novel by Hai Yan.

He portrays the police officers as ordinary people who make extraordinary choices.

The characters are vivid and authentic.

They also have headaches in their own lives, such as family relationships.

"The series offers panoramic portraits of police officers," said Ding.

"So we try to tell those stories from multiple perspectives to resonate with the audience."

On China's film and TV review website Douban, the series has rated 8.6 out of 10 for its down to earth storytelling and real-life scenes.

It has also received high praise from online viewers on the streaming website iQiyi.

"The drama touched me for its honesty and authenticity," said netizen Fang Zhuan.

"Since the stories are based on true life, it has also shortened the psychological distance between audience and police officers."

﻿
