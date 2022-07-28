Musical based on German literary classic to be staged in Shanghai

Play about the discovery by twin girls of a mysterious family secret will be the first performance in a musical by Chinese mainland singer Man Jiang.

"Two Times Lotte," a heartwarming musical about a pair of twins and their parents, will be presented at Shanghai Culture Square on July 30 and 31.

Adapted from German writer Erich Kastner's literature classic, the musical directed by Liu Tianchi encourages audiences to be brave and embrace the miracles in life.

The twin girls in the musical unexpectedly discover their parents' secret which has been hidden for 14 years. Prior to the Chinese version, the literature was first produced for the musical stage by Japan's Shiki Theater Company in 1971.

In the eyes of director Liu, the musical not only caters for kids but also inspires adults. He noted that it is important for each of us to get in touch with our inner child, which is the source of a beautiful and colorful life.

The production will also be the first time Chinese mainland singer Man Jiang, playing the twin girls' father, has performed in a musical.

He said that on the musical stage, a performer must showcase multiple skills of singing, dancing and acting. Admitting it is not an easy job, he said he has spent much time preparing for the role, especially dancing.

Following its Shanghai performances, the production will tour in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Performance info

Date: July 30, 2pm, 7:30pm; July 31, 2pm



Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.