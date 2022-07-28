Feature / Entertainment

Musical based on German literary classic to be staged in Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:32 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0
Play about the discovery by twin girls of a mysterious family secret will be the first performance in a musical by Chinese mainland singer Man Jiang.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:32 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0
Musical based on German literary classic to be staged in Shanghai

"Two Times Lotte," a heartwarming musical about a pair of twins and their parents, will be presented at Shanghai Culture Square on July 30 and 31.

Adapted from German writer Erich Kastner's literature classic, the musical directed by Liu Tianchi encourages audiences to be brave and embrace the miracles in life.

The twin girls in the musical unexpectedly discover their parents' secret which has been hidden for 14 years. Prior to the Chinese version, the literature was first produced for the musical stage by Japan's Shiki Theater Company in 1971.

In the eyes of director Liu, the musical not only caters for kids but also inspires adults. He noted that it is important for each of us to get in touch with our inner child, which is the source of a beautiful and colorful life.

The production will also be the first time Chinese mainland singer Man Jiang, playing the twin girls' father, has performed in a musical.

He said that on the musical stage, a performer must showcase multiple skills of singing, dancing and acting. Admitting it is not an easy job, he said he has spent much time preparing for the role, especially dancing.

Following its Shanghai performances, the production will tour in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Musical based on German literary classic to be staged in Shanghai

Performance info

Date: July 30, 2pm, 7:30pm; July 31, 2pm

Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lotte
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     