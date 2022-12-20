﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:13 UTC+8, 2022-12-20       0
Eleven years after the success of the polar world-themed documentary, the BBC recently released its sequel "Frozen Planet II" on Migu Video.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:13 UTC+8, 2022-12-20       0
'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

To capture the remarkable ecological wonders of the frozen world, the team used advanced filming methods and devices to record the majestic beauty and features of the ice world.

Eleven years after the success of the polar world-themed documentary "Frozen Planet," the BBC recently released its sequel "Frozen Planet II" on Migu Video.

Producers from "Blue Planet II" joined forces for the sequel's filming that took three years to make across 18 countries and regions worldwide.

The documentary is directed by "Blue Planet II" producer Mark Brownlow and narrated by David Attenborough. Hans Zimmer, an acclaimed Hollywood composer, once again worked on the soundtrack.

Compared with the first series, the six-episode sequel explores life beyond the poles and witnesses the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world's coldest regions, such as high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests and ice-cold oceans.

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

Killer whales use waves to wash seals, their favored prey, off ice floes.

It focuses on the life force of rare wild animals, such as killer whales, emperor penguins and Siberian tigers, who struggle against the severe challenges brought by climate change in icy environments. Survival stories with dramatic tension and magnificent displays are captured on camera.

To capture the remarkable ecological wonders of the frozen world, the team used advanced filming methods and devices to record the majestic beauty and features of the ice world.

High-speed FPV (first-person view) "racer" drones were deployed in order to fly down mountains alongside avalanches for the very first time in a TV documentary.

Meanwhile, GPS-programmed drones were used to fly specific routes multiple times to capture changes in the landscape over time, even over a number of years, and reveal seasonal changes in the sea ice.

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

The team also worked with space imaging experts and scientists to document changes happening all across the frozen planet from space.

With the support of the latest camera technology, the team was able to record rare animal behavior, such as killer whales using strong waves to wash seals, their favored prey, off ice floes.

In China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, the team also captured giant pandas doing handstands. In fact, these "handstands" are a way of marking their scent.

The ever-changing frozen planet is a central theme of the documentary. According to the sequel's Executive Producer Mark Brownlow, they want to show audiences the scale and speed of change in the natural environment today and how this affects wildlife that is adapted to the cold.

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

Directed by Mark Brownlow and narrated by David Attenborough, the documentary is the BBC Earth planet series show of the year.

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

The frozen world and its stunning beauty

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

The film crew

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

In China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, the team also captured giant pandas doing handstands. In fact, these "handstands" are a way of marking their scent.

'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

Emperor penguins

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     