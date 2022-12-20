'Frozen Planet' sequel hits airwaves in China

Eleven years after the success of the polar world-themed documentary, the BBC recently released its sequel "Frozen Planet II" on Migu Video.

Eleven years after the success of the polar world-themed documentary "Frozen Planet," the BBC recently released its sequel "Frozen Planet II" on Migu Video.

Producers from "Blue Planet II" joined forces for the sequel's filming that took three years to make across 18 countries and regions worldwide.

The documentary is directed by "Blue Planet II" producer Mark Brownlow and narrated by David Attenborough. Hans Zimmer, an acclaimed Hollywood composer, once again worked on the soundtrack.

Compared with the first series, the six-episode sequel explores life beyond the poles and witnesses the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world's coldest regions, such as high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests and ice-cold oceans.

It focuses on the life force of rare wild animals, such as killer whales, emperor penguins and Siberian tigers, who struggle against the severe challenges brought by climate change in icy environments. Survival stories with dramatic tension and magnificent displays are captured on camera.

To capture the remarkable ecological wonders of the frozen world, the team used advanced filming methods and devices to record the majestic beauty and features of the ice world.

High-speed FPV (first-person view) "racer" drones were deployed in order to fly down mountains alongside avalanches for the very first time in a TV documentary.

Meanwhile, GPS-programmed drones were used to fly specific routes multiple times to capture changes in the landscape over time, even over a number of years, and reveal seasonal changes in the sea ice.

The team also worked with space imaging experts and scientists to document changes happening all across the frozen planet from space.

With the support of the latest camera technology, the team was able to record rare animal behavior, such as killer whales using strong waves to wash seals, their favored prey, off ice floes.

In China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, the team also captured giant pandas doing handstands. In fact, these "handstands" are a way of marking their scent.

The ever-changing frozen planet is a central theme of the documentary. According to the sequel's Executive Producer Mark Brownlow, they want to show audiences the scale and speed of change in the natural environment today and how this affects wildlife that is adapted to the cold.