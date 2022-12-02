﻿
Chinese version of the musical 'The Count of Monte Cristo' makes its Shanghai debut

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:44 UTC+8, 2022-12-08
The Chinese version of "The Count of Monte Cristo" makes its debut at the Shanghai Culture Square. Renowned musical actor Ayanga takes the lead role, and produces the show.
The Chinese version of the Russian musical "The Count of Monte Cristo" made its Shanghai debut at Shanghai Culture Square this month.

Based on French writer Alexandre Dumas' classic 1844 novel of the same name, the musical tells an adventure story with themes of roman, justice, vengeance and forgiveness.

A total of 12 performances are staged through December 11. Leading actor Ayanga is also the producer of the Chinese adaptation.

Chinese version of the musical 'The Count of Monte Cristo' makes its Shanghai debut
Ti Gong

The musical is based on French writer Alexandre Dumas' classic 1844 novel.

"We overcame a lot of difficulties to complete the work under the challenges of the pandemic," said Ayanga. "This is a comforting musical that can give the audiences strength in this difficult time."

In the story, young sailor Edmond Dantes is wrongfully imprisoned. Before escaping from the jail, he acquires information about a fortune, with which he gets revenge on those responsible for his imprisonment.

Apart from Ayanga, actors Yu Yi and Ye Qisheng take turns playing the lead role of Dantes.

The original Russian musical debuted in Moscow back in 2008, and was invited to Shanghai in May 2012. In 2022, the Beijing Performance and Arts Group joined the Shanghai Culture Square to produce the Chinese version of the popular work.

Chinese version of the musical 'The Count of Monte Cristo' makes its Shanghai debut
Ti Gong

Popular musical actor Ayanga is also the producer.

The Russian stage director and choreographer gave online instructions to the actors during the five-month rehearsal.

"Long-distance communication isn't as precise as face-to-face instruction," said Yu. "But each of our crew members showed enormous patience and professionalism to make this work."

"The Count of Monte Cristo" is also a major recommendation of the Shanghai Culture Square's 2022 year-end performance season.

"British and American musicals emphasize storytelling, while French musicals are more like concerts that create great atmosphere," said Fei Yuanhong, vice general manager of the Culture Square. "I think Russian musical balance the two sides well."

Chinese version of the musical 'The Count of Monte Cristo' makes its Shanghai debut
Ti Gong

The original Russian musical visited Shanghai in 2012.

Performance info

Dates: December 2-13, 2pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Follow Us

