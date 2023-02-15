'Daughter of Dunhuang' to hit cinemas across China next month

The Huju Opera film revolves around archeologist Fan Jinshi's efforts of more than half a century to preserve the invaluable Buddhist art and murals in the Mogao Grottoes.

Ti Gong

The Golden Rooster award-winning Huju Opera film "Daughter of Dunhuang" is slated for national release on March 8.

Directed by Teng Junjie, the film revolves around archeologist Fan Jinshi's efforts of more than half a century to preserve the invaluable Buddhist art and murals in the Mogao Grottoes. Famous Huju Opera artist Mao Shanyu plays the leading role.

It also pays tribute to generations of Chinese antiquarians' lifelong dedication to preserving art and cultural relics in the ancient grottoes of Dunhuang amid the effects of weathering in the Gobi Desert.

Fan, who grew up in Shanghai and graduated from Peking University in 1963, was assigned to work at Dunhuang in northwest China's Gansu Province.

Thanks to her efforts, many treasures of the grottoes, such as colored sculptures, murals and embroidery, have been digitalized and preserved for posterity in a database with new technologies of immersion display and virtual interaction.

The film, shot with a 4K camera, also received a prize for top opera film of the year at the 2022 Chinese American Film Festival.