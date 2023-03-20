Makoto Shinkai's new animated film to be released in China

Japanese animator and filmmaker Makoto Shinkai's new offering "Suzume" will hit cinemas across China on March 24, with Shinkai attending a special screening in Shanghai on Sunday.

Famous Japanese animator and filmmaker Makoto Shinkai's new offering "Suzume" will hit cinemas across China on March 24. Shinkai attended the film's special screening in Shanghai on Sunday.

The film is a touching adventure road story about the efforts of a 17-year-old high school girl and a mysterious boy to prevent a series of natural disasters. With stunning and fantastic scenes, it will also present an IMAX version at more than 700 IMAX theaters in China.

So far, tickets worth more than 40 million yuan (US$5.8 million) have been presold in the country, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

Director Shinkai has developed a big fan base in China through his animated features "Your Name" and "Weathering with You."

The anime master said that he decided to make the film a few years ago because of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011. Finally it took around 1,000 people 20 months to put the story onto the anime screen.

After the screening, Shinkai also interacted with local movie buffs and shared unknown stories behind the shooting of the film about growth, curing and reconciliation with the self.