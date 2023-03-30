Culture Square's season includes musicals 'Roméo et Juliette' and 'Titanic'

The Shanghai Culture Square's 2023 season includes dance, drama, and foreign musicals "Roméo et Juliette" and "Titanic."

"Roméo et Juliette" and "Titanic" are the first foreign musicals to return to Shanghai after China resumed approval for foreign performances.

The French musical "Roméo et Juliette" will be performed at Shanghai Culture Square from May 29 to June 11, and "Titanic" will be performed from October 11 to 15.

"We contacted our foreign partners immediately after the resumption of approval for overseas performances," said Fei Yuanhong, vice general manager of Shanghai Culture Square, a venue known for musical performances.

"In the near future, our audiences will be treated to even more world-class musicals."

The musical "Roméo et Juliette," based on William Shakespeare's timeless classic, premiered in France in 2001 and made its China debut at the Culture Square in 2012. Its Chinese version, created in collaboration with Beijing-based Joyway Culture, was Culture Square's year-end hit in 2021.

"Titanic" made its maiden voyage to Shanghai in 2019 – 22 years after its Broadway debut in 1997.

The musical version of "Titanic," based on Peter Stone's book and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, is more a reflection of real history than the film version, which focused on a love story.

The creators used the real names and social status of ship passengers to show the very different reactions of people from various classes in the face of tragedy.

Aside from the two foreign musicals, Culture Square's 2023 performance season will include a Chinese original musical, French concerts, and an Israeli drama that will include three plays: "The Superfluous Man," "The Dybbuk," and "Hamlet."

The eight-hour play "And Quiet Flows the Don," based on Russian author Mikhail Sholokhov's four-volume epic novel, will return to Culture Square in December.

The play, performed by St Petersburg's Masterskaya Theater, depicts Cossack life during World War I, the Russian Revolution, and the Russian Civil War. Sholokhov was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1965 for the novel.

Ti Gong

In addition, the Culture Square will stage two poetic dance performances, "The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" and "Dongpo." Both are influenced by the culture and literati of the Song Dynasty (960–1279).



"The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" (April 30-May 5) is based on Song Dynasty painter Wang Ximeng's painting "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" (1096–1119).

"Dongpo" (July 21-23) focuses on the life and work of Song Dynasty poet, calligrapher, painter, statesman, and gastronome Su Dongpo. The production's chief director, scriptwriter, and visual designer is renowned choreographer Shen Wei.

Other shows recommended for the Culture Square's 2023 season include Liaoning Ballet's epic symphony ballet "Spartacus" (June 22–24); Tao Dance Theater's "Numerical Series 13 & 14" (July 4-5); Ireland's national treasure performance "Riverdance" (November 8–12); and a New Year's concert by Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano (December 30-January 1).