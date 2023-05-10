﻿
Feature / Entertainment

One Drama Awards announced as grand finale of Modern Drama Valley

Twelve awards were handed out at a ceremony on Monday evening at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.
Ti Gong

Acclaimed Shanghai actress Pan Hong is named "Best Actress."

The winners of the 2023 One Drama Awards have been revealed in the grand finale of this year's Modern Drama Valley.

The Awards, hailed as the local version of the Tony Awards, were initiated in 2017 to honor the latest and most prominent productions and talent in the Chinese theater community.

Twelve awards were handed out at a ceremony on Monday evening at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

The opening drama of this year's theatrical extravaganza "Huo Dong Bian Ren Xing" was honored as "Play of the Year." It is an adaptation of Wang Meng's novel that depicts China's vicissitudes from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Ti Gong

Pan Hong performs in "Blossoms".

"Director of the Year" went to Ma Junfeng, director of "Blossoms", adapted from the award-winning Shanghai-dialect novel of the same name by Jin Yucheng.

For her outstanding performance in "Blossoms," Shanghai veteran actress Pan Hong was named "Best Actress." Young actor Jiang Mingqi was named "Best Actor" for his leading role in "Stuck".

Acclaimed performing artist Zhang Xianheng was honored for his outstanding contribution to Chinese theater. The 87-year-old has played more than 100 characters on stage and screen.

Other awards included "Playwright of the Year", "Best Scenic Design" and "Best New Director".

Ti Gong

"Huo Dong Bian Ren Xing" is honored as "Play of the Year".

