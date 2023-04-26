Breaking the boundaries of documentary genre

Short documentary film "Hello, Lili Town!" is an opening act for casting 900-year-old watertown as a base for documentary filmmaking.

SSI ļʱ



TV professionals gathered to explore new possibilities to break the boundaries of the documentary genre in a salon at JIC Books on Tuesday.

The salon exhibited "Hello, Lili Town!" is a short documentary film about the charm and cultural heritage of the 900-year-old Lili Town, which is located in the neighboring city of Suzhou.

Local filmmakers shared with audiences the behind-the-scenes anecdotes and explained filmmaking techniques particular to documentaries.

Documentary filmmaker Zhang Wenjuan said that the rising popularity of short videos had changed the traditional concept and methods of making documentaries.

Ti Gong

"We are trying to make our films more related to the audience," Zhang said. "It usually requires novel perspectives and artistic expressions to build an emotional bond."

For TV scholar and veteran director Tang Jun, documentary filmmaking has many possibilities and potentials of crossover cooperation. Combining the genre with regional culture and tourism is an innovative approach.

Set against the backdrop of the old watertown, the film showcases the local bamboo-weaving craft, Kunqu Opera and the history of local architecture.

According to Chen Yuan, an official of Lili Town, they will incorporate distinctive documentary elements into the town such as opening more documentary screening sites and hosting documentary-themed exhibitions and events, with the aim to develop the Lili Town into a base of documentary filmmaking.