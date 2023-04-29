﻿
Feature / Entertainment

"Born to Fly" tops China's box office chart

Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
The domestic movie "Born to Fly" topped the domestic daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.
Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0

The domestic movie "Born to Fly" topped the domestic daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

Known as a "Top Gun"-style production, the movie turns a rare spotlight on the test pilots of the Air Force. It tells the story of how elite pilots rubbed shoulders with death during the test flights of China's cutting-edge fighter jets to help collect data under extreme conditions.

The movie generated a revenue of around 75.24 million yuan (US$10.9 million) on its first day of release.

It was followed by the domestic romance "All These Years," which raked in 44.73 million yuan on Friday.

"Godspeed," a domestic road comedy, came in third on the daily leaderboard with an earning of 34.09 million yuan.

Japanese anime film "The First Slam Dunk" slid to the fourth spot on the box office chart and earned 14.84 million yuan on Friday, around 3 million yuan higher than its earnings on Thursday.

As China begins its May Day holiday, spanning from April 29 to May 3 this year, a flurry of movie releases was seen on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     