"Born to Fly" tops China's box office chart

The domestic movie "Born to Fly" topped the domestic daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

The domestic movie "Born to Fly" topped the domestic daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

Known as a "Top Gun"-style production, the movie turns a rare spotlight on the test pilots of the Air Force. It tells the story of how elite pilots rubbed shoulders with death during the test flights of China's cutting-edge fighter jets to help collect data under extreme conditions.

The movie generated a revenue of around 75.24 million yuan (US$10.9 million) on its first day of release.

It was followed by the domestic romance "All These Years," which raked in 44.73 million yuan on Friday.

"Godspeed," a domestic road comedy, came in third on the daily leaderboard with an earning of 34.09 million yuan.

Japanese anime film "The First Slam Dunk" slid to the fourth spot on the box office chart and earned 14.84 million yuan on Friday, around 3 million yuan higher than its earnings on Thursday.

As China begins its May Day holiday, spanning from April 29 to May 3 this year, a flurry of movie releases was seen on Friday.