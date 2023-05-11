New streaming projects to appeal at home and abroad

On Wednesday, steaming website iQiyi announced a long list of more than 270 new projects and online programs covering series, films, variety shows, animations and documentaries.

More high-quality Internet audio and video contents are to be developed, produced and showcased on China's streaming platforms.

On Wednesday, steaming website iQiyi announced a list of more than 270 new projects and online programs covering series, films, variety shows, animations and documentaries. In the following year, many of those productions would be released on the provider's domestic and international channels.

In the past year, a few hit Chinese online series with high artistry and good stories have received wide acclaim, both domestically and overseas.

Among them are the epic drama "A Lifelong Journey," based on the Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning novel by Liang Xiaosheng, fantasy drama "Love Between Fairy and Devil" and "The Knockout," which depicts China's national campaign to crack down on gang crime.

"These works have resonated with a wide audience with their innovative approaches in storytelling and visual presentation," said Wang Xiaohui, an iQiyi official. "Owing to China's policy support for excellent content, content creators in China will propel the industry further with more wonderful original productions."

In the drama category, online series will be inspired by historical stories, ancient legends, sci-fi achievements and lives of ordinary Chinese people.

Veteran actress Zhou Xun's realistic drama "Imperfect Victim" would be released. The series uncovers the truth behind a mysterious case and explores humanity and the hidden desires of people.

"Her World," starring Gao Lu and Zhang Hanyun, is a heartwarming urban series about how three middle-aged women face up to varied challenges and situations in their lives.

Suspense sci-fi series "Bionic" delves into the destiny and delicate relationships between humans and bionic men.

In the film category, highly anticipated works include anti-drug film "Raid on the Lethal Zone," animated film "Master Zhong," suspense thriller "Suspect," and crime film "Wolf Hiding."

The documentary series "The Love of Noodles" looks back on the origin of noodles and narrates interesting stories about Chinese people's enthusiasm for noodles.

