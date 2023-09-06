Valentino collaborates with Shanghai theater

The Italian fashion house Valentino has collaborated with Sleep No More, Shanghai, to present "Black Tie", a reinterpretation of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2023 Collection.

Ti Gong

Italian fashion house Valentino has collaborated with Sleep No More, Shanghai, an immersive theatre experience, to present a special show on September 12.

The show, called "Black Tie", will be a reinterpretation of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2023 Collection.

On a promotional video released on Valentino's WeChat video account, performers dressed in Valentino clothes are seen dancing on the stage.

Members of Sleep No More, Shanghai have the opportunity to secure one of a limited number of free tickets on its official WeChat mini-program.

However, it is restricted to 20 places and each ID can only redeem one ticket.

People can visit the official accounts of Valentino to learn more details about the special show.

Date: Sept 12

Venue: The McKinnon Hotel 麦金侬酒店

Address: 1013 Bejing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路1013号