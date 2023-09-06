﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Valentino collaborates with Shanghai theater

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
The Italian fashion house Valentino has collaborated with Sleep No More, Shanghai, to present "Black Tie", a reinterpretation of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2023 Collection.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
Valentino collaborates with Shanghai theater
Ti Gong

Performers dressed in Valentino clothes dance in the promotional video.

Italian fashion house Valentino has collaborated with Sleep No More, Shanghai, an immersive theatre experience, to present a special show on September 12.

The show, called "Black Tie", will be a reinterpretation of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2023 Collection.

On a promotional video released on Valentino's WeChat video account, performers dressed in Valentino clothes are seen dancing on the stage.

Members of Sleep No More, Shanghai have the opportunity to secure one of a limited number of free tickets on its official WeChat mini-program.

However, it is restricted to 20 places and each ID can only redeem one ticket.

People can visit the official accounts of Valentino to learn more details about the special show.

Date: Sept 12

Venue: The McKinnon Hotel 麦金侬酒店

Address: 1013 Bejing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路1013号

Valentino collaborates with Shanghai theater
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     