Rocking the stage: The Pearl's Gaga, Pink & Taylor tribute extravaganza

Nestled in the historic Hongkou District, the Pearl, an elegant three story Cabaret and bar, will host a tribute concert for female rock vocalists Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Pink.

They all have outstanding songwriting abilities and stage performance.

With distinctive vocal range, catchy tunes, dancing and all-around edginess, they enthrall fans all over the world and have reached the peaks in the music industry.

Their songs also empower women around the world.

The Pearl's Red Stars band will perform their songs and deliver their power to the audience. It will be a night that will keep you dancing to hit after hit after hit.

Chef Baidas will provide great eats when celebrating these esteemed songstresses.

Another Gaga & Pink & Taylor Tribute Concert will be held on October 4.

Date: Sep 8 and Oct 4

Door open at 6 pm

Band starts from 8:30pm

Venue: The Pearl

Address: 471 Zhapu Rd, near Wujin Rd, Hongkou District

虹口区乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Admission

Pre sale:150 yuan / Door sale:180 yuan (Tickets do not guarantee seating)

Reservation:136-2168-8556 (Please call for reservations)





