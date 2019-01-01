Exclusive interview: James Wan and Jason Momoa on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"
Shanghai Daily got an exclusive interview with the esteemed director James Wan and the lead actor Jason Momoa. Watch the interview to know the insiders' look into the highly-anticipated sequel. From the mesmerizing underwater kingdoms to the intricate character developments, Wan and Momoa offer a glimpse into the grandeur and innovation awaiting fans in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
