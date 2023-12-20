'Les Misérables' is back in year-end extravaganza

Shanghai Culture Square will stage 13 performances of the French musical "Les Misérables" as part of its year-end events.

As part of its year-end major events, Shanghai Culture Square is presenting the concert version of the French musical "Les Misérables" among a total of 13 performances until December 24.



The famous musical has a high status among Shanghai audiences, as it was one of the first foreign musicals to visit China more than two decades ago.

Claude-Michel Schönberg composed the music for "Les Misérables," and Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel wrote the lyrics. It is based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same name. The original French musical, directed by Robert Hossein, premiered in Paris in 1980.

In 2018, Culture Square staged the French version of the show, which was well received. The latest performance has a stage configuration of 28 professional actors who will perform with a live orchestra.

Compared with the original, the newest version omits some plot-illustrating cutscenes and gives the orchestra more stage time. Bjorn Dobbelaere will lead the Senza Orchestra for this performance.

The concert version features actors who are skilled in bel canto singing.

"Only bel canto singing can produce enough strength to enable good sound collection with a microphone one meter away from the lips," said director Philippe Barreau.

Actors Xavier Mauconduit and Michael Alkemia, who performed the roles of Jean Valjean and Enjolras, respectively, in Shanghai in 2018, are back in the latest production.

"We visited Shanghai five years ago, and the theater was packed for every show," said Barreau. "We received unbelievable warmth and hospitality. Five years has been too long a wait."

The costume designer has attempted to recreate the French style of the 19th century in as much detail as is feasible. The performers' makeup and hair color will likewise change as the plot progresses.

Following "Les Misérables," the Culture Square will host the French musical "Don Juan" in January.

Performance info



Dates: Through December 24, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号