Small-theater plays bring new vitality to traditional Chinese theater

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:20 UTC+8, 2023-12-15
The 2023 China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) Exhibition features original productions created by young artists and selected from 90 entries from around the country.
An excerpt from Xiju Opera "Red Bean."

The 2023 China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) Exhibition will raise its curtain on Saturday, running through December 24 at Changjiang Theater and Wanping Theater.

A total of 12 small-theater experimental plays of traditional Chinese theater, covering Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, Huju Opera and Xiju Opera will be on show.

All the plays are new original productions created by young artists and were selected from 90 entries from theater troupes, colleges and individuals across the country.

Held in its 9th year, the exhibition has become a cultural brand of the city that brings the charm of traditional theater to young audiences.

A total of 12 small-theater experimental plays of traditional Chinese theater will be performed at this year's event.

Peking Opera "Lu Ming" is inspired by a mural painting of nine-colored deer in the Mogao Grottoes of northwestern Dunhuang City. But with the artistic language of Peking Opera, the story is newly interpreted to cater for the audience of today.

Yueju Opera "If I'm Not Ji Kang" is a story about Ji Kang, a famous scholar and musician in the Three Kingdoms period (AD 220-280). In the play, the character Ji is offered several options to change his tragic life.

According to Gu Haohao, president of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, the platform for small-theater productions has displayed a lot of high-quality original plays over the years.

"The event with a distinctive youthful flavor helps to stimulate the innovation and vitality of traditional theater," said Gu. "We hope that young theater performers will continue to incubate and create outstanding works."

A poster for the 2023 China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) Exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
