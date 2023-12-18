Feature / Entertainment

Pokemon lures tens of thousands to 2023 Shanghai masters

More than 5,000 players vied in the 2023 Pokémon Masters Shanghai, the top-level competition of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.
Ti Gong

The competition venue features iconic sites of Shanghai such as Yuyuan Garden.

Bracing for the winter chill, tens of thousands of avid Pokémon fans had a fun weekend at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in suburban Qingpu District.

From video games to films, Pokémon is a huge global phenomena with fans across the world.

More than 5,000 players vied in the 2023 Pokémon Masters Shanghai, the top-level competition of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, with the competition venue replicating some iconic sites of Shanghai such as Yuyuan Garden and Lujiazui.

Shot by Hu Min. Subtitles by Hu Min.

Shanghai was the final leg of the serial game in China this year, with the 2024 Pokémon World Championships ready to wow fans around the world next year.

In addition to the fierce competition, there were leisurely moments for fans.

A range of activities and interactive experiences, from basketball to camping, were available, and people were able to win gifts with stamps that they collected.

The Pokémon feast also included activities at Shanghai's landmark attractions such as the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, the Bund and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, where people could watch Pikachu parades.

Ti Gong

Pikachu poses outside the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Ti Gong

The competition is fierce among more than 5,000 players.

Ti Gong

Players enjoy shooting basketballs.

Ti Gong

The event attracts large crowds.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
