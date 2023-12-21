Yeah Mao Club hosts exclusive Taylor Swift fan party on New Year's Eve

Join Yeah Mao Club for an offline Taylor Swift fan party on New Year's Eve.

The evening promises a delightful array of activities, including crafting New Year's wishes, thrilling live raffles, captivating imitation shows, and engaging music video re-enactments.



To secure your spot, make sure to purchase tickets online in advance. Please note that each person is limited to a maximum six tickets. For all die-hard Swifties, this is an unmissable event to kick off the New Year with a touch of Swiftian magic!



Date: Dec 30-Dec 31 11:30pm-2am

Venue: 3/F, MAOlivehouse



Admission: 88-168 yuan (US$12.32-23.52)



Address: 308 Chongqing Rd S. 重庆南路308号