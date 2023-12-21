Feature / Entertainment

Yeah Mao Club hosts exclusive Taylor Swift fan party on New Year's Eve

Join Yeah Mao Club for an offline Taylor Swift fan party on New Year's Eve, a celebration in honor of Taylor's birthday.

The evening promises a delightful array of activities, including crafting New Year's wishes, thrilling live raffles, captivating imitation shows, and engaging music video re-enactments.

To secure your spot, make sure to purchase tickets online in advance. Please note that each person is limited to a maximum six tickets. For all die-hard Swifties, this is an unmissable event to kick off the New Year with a touch of Swiftian magic!

Date: Dec 30-Dec 31 11:30pm-2am

Venue: 3/F, MAOlivehouse

Admission: 88-168 yuan (US$12.32-23.52)

Address: 308 Chongqing Rd S. 重庆南路308号

