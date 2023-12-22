Feature / Entertainment

Stage debut for Peking Opera master Meng Xiaodong's story

Drama focuses on her achievements and a final performance at the Great Theater of China in 1947 after 10 consecutive days where she and others raised funds for flood victims.
Actress Zhang Lu pictured in the house in Shanghai where Peking Opera master Meng Xiaodong lived.

The highly-anticipated original drama “Meng Xiaodong” will make its debut on April 19 at the Great Theater of China.

The drama is a tribute to the Peking Opera master’s artistic achievements and her last performance at the same theater in 1947.

For 10 consecutive days at that time, Meng and many other Peking Opera masters performed on the stage of the Great Theater of China to raise funds for flood victims.

Creators of the drama gathered at the former residence of Meng and legendary mafioso Du Yuesheng in Shanghai on Thursday to share with the press stories behind the production.

The drama will be a blend of Peking Opera and modern theater. It focuses on the 16 hours of Meng’s last performing day and recounts the artist’s relationships with Du Yuesheng and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang.

Actress Zhang Lu plays the leading role of Meng Xiaodong.

According to Xia Feng, general manager of the drama’s production company — Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group — Meng’s life is a microcosm of intellectual women of that era and it also reflects the development and flourish of Peking Opera.

“The ups and downs of her life are dramatic and still inspiring to today’s people,” Xia said.

The drama’s scriptwriter Yu Rongjun noted that they hope to present a high-quality stage production with historical depth and relevance to the city of Shanghai.

“Shanghai has become a hub of theatrical art,” Yu said. “We will also include distinctive elements of the city in the play.”

Producer Fang Yongnian said that following its debut in April, the drama will tour the Yangtze River Delta region. A three-year national tour is also planned after that.

Inside the former residence of Meng and legendary mafioso Du Yuesheng where creators of the new drama met the Press.

Event info

Date: April 19

Venue: Great Theater of China

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd 牛庄路704号

The former residence of Du Yuesheng and Meng Xiaodong on Julu Road.

﻿
