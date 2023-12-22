Special screening of Shinkai animation at Wujiaochang Wanda Cinema

Organized by the China Film Group Corporation, the screening attracted several hundred movie buffs to interact with director Shinkai after the screening.

A special screening of famous Japanese director Makoto Shinkai’s animated feature film “Suzume” was presented at the Wujiaochang Wanda Cinema on Wednesday. The film’s theme exhibition also opened until February 16.

Organized by the China Film Group Corporation, the screening attracted several hundred movie buffs to interact with director Shinkai after the screening.

The film tells a heartwarming adventure of how a 17-year-old high school girl and a mysterious boy team up to prevent a series of natural disasters.

When it was released in China in spring, the film reached more than 800 million yuan (US$112 million) at the box office, attracting 24 million Chinese viewers.

The movie surpassed the performance of Shinkai’s 2016 animated film “Your Name” and became the top-grossing Japanese movie in China.

The special screening is part of China Film Group Corporation’ program of Film Reservation Screening. Through February 29, 2024, movie buffs can make reservations and purchase tickets to the film through platforms such as China Film Pass, Maoyan, and Wanda Film.

The creative reservation screening mode is also hailed by movie buffs in China. So far, an array of high-quality domestic and foreign animated movies, including "New Gods: Yang Jian," and "One Piece Film Red” have been continuously screened to cater for movie fans’ personalized viewing demands.

The curtain was also raised on a theme exhibition of “Suzume” on Friday (December 22) at the Infinitus Mall.

In the next two months, the exhibition will showcase precious production materials such as storyboards and artistic sketches of the movie scenes. Through the special exhibits, audiences can trace the footprints of the characters to embark on a journey.

Exclusive and exquisite limited cultural products related to the movie are also offered at the exhibition and a flash mob store at the Bailian ZX to Chinese fans. Visitors also have chance to exchange with director Shinkai.

Exhibition info

Date: through February 16



Venue: B2, Infinitus Mall

Address: 168 Hubin Rd

湖滨路168号