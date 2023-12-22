Dance Center's weekend includes a New Year carnival

The Shanghai International Dance Center Theater will stage two dance performances and organize a winter ball and vintage market carnival this weekend.

Shanghai International Dance Center Theater will present "The Ark" this weekend, a two-dance performance by Chinese and foreign female choreographers.

"Build Beauty" by Chinese choreographer Gong Xingxing and "Last Man Standing" by German choreographer Sita Ostheimer, former Hefash Schechter Dance Company rehearsal director, comprise "The Ark." Artists from Xiexin Dance Theater will perform both works.

Using the metaphor of a "boat," "Build Beauty" is a reflection on the realities of the man-woman relationship in marriage. It defines the essence of human nature and the complicated interplay between society and individuals through various scenarios.

Marriage is regarded as a constraint on a craving for animalistic independence as well as a compromise resulting from the instability of human existence. Finding a proper form of coexistence inside marriage is the difficulty we must face, which necessitates a thorough grasp of love, marriage, and life.

Ti Gong

"Last Man Standing" explores the fallibility of our knowledge and perceptions of the world. Our fallibility frequently causes us to stumble, but it may be necessary as a foundation for creativity.

A feeling of ancient utilitarian rituals and customs inspires the dance, music, and physicality. The visual dynamism and energy in the work, according to choreographer Ostheimer, allow dancers and spectators to find a scarcely touched region of their existence and experience the invisible motive behind all moving forces.

With their various understandings of life, the two female choreographers from very different cultural backgrounds seek to create a thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Ti Gong

The Dance Center Theater is hosting a weekend dance ball and vintage market in addition to performances.



The vintage market will have a handful of trendy brands along with mulled wine and vinyl records at the handcraft workshop.

The winter ball will involve flamengo, tango, popping, and swing performances. The Grand Theater stage will be open to the public.

For additional information, follow the Dance Center Theater's official WeChat account, "SIDCTheater."

Ti Gong

Performance info



The Ark

Dates: December 23, 7:30pm and December 24, 2pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Vintage Market

Dates: December 23, 3pm-5pm; December 24, 3pm-8:30pm

Winter Ball

Dates: December 24, 5:30pm-8:30pm

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号