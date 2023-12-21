﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Interactive drama breaks traditional form of theatrical performance

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
Interactive drama an extension and exploration of a film that was a summer box office sensation on the Chinese mainland this year with the audience able to affect the outcome.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
SSI ļʱ
Interactive drama breaks traditional form of theatrical performance

The play is based on a popular Chinese suspense crime film, which follows the mysterious disappearance of a woman during an overseas trip with her husband.

"Lost in the Stars," an interactive drama based on the story of the popular Chinese suspense crime film of the same name will make its debut at YOUNG Theater on December 27.

The immersive drama is an extension and exploration of the original film, a summer box office sensation on the Chinese mainland this year.

The plot follows the mysterious disappearance of a woman during an overseas trip with her husband. The story has many twists and an unexpected ending.

With multiple perspectives and endings, the drama in a blind box theatrical format combines various entertainment experiences such as chamber of secrets decryption and escape, and live action role-playing games.

Interactive drama breaks traditional form of theatrical performance

The story has many twists and unexpected endings. Audiences can also change the fate of the protagonist.

Interactive drama breaks traditional form of theatrical performance

The immersive drama is an extension and exploration of the original film, a summer box office sensation this year.





It breaks the traditional form of theatrical performance and allows audiences the opportunity to play the roles in movies and experience their lives and emotions.

Audiences can also change the fate of the protagonist. While uncovering the mysteries, the relationships and secrets between characters, they can ultimately determine the development of the storyline.

A suspenseful atmosphere with a strong cinematic feel will also be created through the interplay of light and shadow.

Familiar movie scenes of the police station, the bookstore and the romantic starry sky will be reappear on stage.

Gu Jin, producer of the drama, expressed her hope to endow the original film story with distinctive stage charm through this new adaptation that provides the audience with great freedom to explore the plot and the complexity of humanity.

Event info

Date: December 27, 7:30pm

Venue: YOUNG Theater

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd

控江路1155号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     