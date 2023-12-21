Interactive drama breaks traditional form of theatrical performance

Interactive drama an extension and exploration of a film that was a summer box office sensation on the Chinese mainland this year with the audience able to affect the outcome.

"Lost in the Stars," an interactive drama based on the story of the popular Chinese suspense crime film of the same name will make its debut at YOUNG Theater on December 27.

The immersive drama is an extension and exploration of the original film, a summer box office sensation on the Chinese mainland this year.

The plot follows the mysterious disappearance of a woman during an overseas trip with her husband. The story has many twists and an unexpected ending.

With multiple perspectives and endings, the drama in a blind box theatrical format combines various entertainment experiences such as chamber of secrets decryption and escape, and live action role-playing games.

It breaks the traditional form of theatrical performance and allows audiences the opportunity to play the roles in movies and experience their lives and emotions.

Audiences can also change the fate of the protagonist. While uncovering the mysteries, the relationships and secrets between characters, they can ultimately determine the development of the storyline.

A suspenseful atmosphere with a strong cinematic feel will also be created through the interplay of light and shadow.

Familiar movie scenes of the police station, the bookstore and the romantic starry sky will be reappear on stage.

Gu Jin, producer of the drama, expressed her hope to endow the original film story with distinctive stage charm through this new adaptation that provides the audience with great freedom to explore the plot and the complexity of humanity.

Event info

Date: December 27, 7:30pm

Venue: YOUNG Theater

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd

控江路1155号