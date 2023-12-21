Feature / Entertainment

Play explores debate over factual accuracy and narrative

  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-12-21
The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center is bringing the newsroom to local audiences in the Chinese version of the Broadway play "The Lifespan of a Fact."
The Chinese version of the Broadway play "The Lifespan of a Fact" is making its debut in Shanghai.

The play, produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, is based on a book by American authors John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. The discourse between the two writers leads to explorations of the importance of narrative flow in non-fiction and the role of fact-checking when writing creatively about true events.

In 2018, Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell adapted the book into a Broadway play.

In the Chinese version, a 16-year-old boy jumps from a highrise in Las Vegas. Writer John writes a brilliant article about the suicide, and magazine editor Emily assigns Jim to run a fact-check on it. Jim notices that some article details are inconsistent with the facts, but John refuses to make any modifications.

Fact-checker Jim emphasizes the importance of facts, while writer John underlines that his article was a non-fiction observation. Editor Emily has her own knowledge and judgment based on her professional ethics. They will ultimately decide whether or not to publish the article.

The play is essentially a discussion and debate over facts and the structuring of a news story.

After reading the script, Xie Shuai, the play's director in Chinese, was "completely captivated by the debate and discussion between the characters from their respective positions."

"My position fluctuates every time I talk to the actors," Xie explained. "Our concept of life impacts what we observe in this event."

The play is set in the United States, but the controversies surrounding the veracity of news have always been a topic in our lives, both for traditional media and the burgeoning social media.

Is the fact-checker's insistence on factual accuracy more important than the writer's method of retaining the truth while handling specifics in an "artistic" manner? "The Lifespan of a Fact" leaves that debate open to the public.

Performance info:

Dates: Through December 31, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号

