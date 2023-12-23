Curtain up on latest films of festive season

China's 2023 box office receipts surpassed 53 billion yuan (US$7.43 billion) as of December 19, indicating the best performance since 2020.

So far, according to box office tracker Dengta Data, more than 80 percent of the national box office revenues this year have been contributed by domestic productions, which have also occupied the top 10 grossing films on the charts.

Among them, both the suspense comedy "Full River Red" and sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth 2" have made more than 4 billion yuan at the box office. Anti-fraud thriller "No More Bets" and suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars" reaped more than 3 billion yuan.

The New Year seasons are expected to bring new vitality to the flourishing film market in China, with an array of new releases covering diverse genres of comedy, suspense and romance.

The following are some highly-expected films slated to be released in late December and January.

"Johnny Keep Walking!"

Release date: December 29

The comedy film written and directed by Dong Runnian provides an insight into real-life workplaces in modern cities with hilarious acting by the country's celebrated comedy stars. It also has an IMAX version.

Starring Da Peng and Bai Ke, the film tells the hilarious story of a fitter who unexpectedly gets a series of promotions after transferred to headquarters. The film's IMAX special screening in the city was hailed by local movie buffs, who burst into laughter and called it a good choice for relaxation at the end of the year.

"I Did It My Way"

Release date: December 29

Directed by Kwan Chi-yiu, the action-packed crime thriller stars Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Gordon Lam 10 years since the success of "Firestorm."

In the film, Lau plays the villain whose hidden dark web becomes a breeding ground for a new-style of drug trafficking. As a batch of drugs secretly arrives in Hong Kong, the police now face an urgent situation to arrest the drug lord.

"The Goldfinger"

Release date: December 30

In the new crime drama, "Infernal Affairs" duo Tony Leung and Andy Lau pair up again after 20 years for a story of corruption and the dark side of humanity.

Written and directed by Felix Chong, the film draws inspiration from a sensational fraud case in the 1980s. When a stock market crash causes the sudden collapse of a multi-billion-dollar company, an investigator uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving the company's founder. But he becomes entangled in a long-running investigation in this cat-and-mouse game.

"Shining for One Thing"

Release date: December 30

Directed by Chen Xiaoming and Zhang Pan, the fantasy romance film is about how a young man and a young woman re-live their high school years to undo their tragic fate. It also has an IMAX version.

In the film, Zhang Wansen plans to confess his love to Lin Beixing, a girl he has had a crush on for a long time after the college entrance examination, but a sudden accident turns everything into an irreversible tragedy. They restart the summer before the tragedy, but it is not as simple as imagined.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Release date: December 31

The documentary film by Sam Wrench enables fans to see the superstar's concert in theaters.

Director Wrench offers a cinematic view of Swift's tour. The film features around 40 tracks selected from all 10 of her studio albums. Most of the songs are the star's biggest hits.

"Follow Bear to Adventure"

Release date: January 12

The comedy film by An Man revolves around a worker who suddenly takes over a circus that was on the brink of closure. He attempts to complete a bizarre zoo business plan with his quirky employees.

Set in a town in the neighborhood of Chongqing, the hilarious film features a group of interesting characters, including an animal keeper who treats animals as friends, a circus leader who cannot afford the penalty for breach of contract and an unscrupulous merchant who makes a living by selling animals.

"The Beekeeper"

Release date: January 12

Starring Jason Statham and Emmy Raver-Lampman, the action-packed revenge thriller is about a man's brutal campaign for vengeance after his landlady's friend commits suicide after charity funds disappear in an online scam. After learning the truth, the man seeks revenge.

During the investigation, he uncovers the intricately intertwined interest groups behind the fraud group, and his true identity also surfaces as a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers." The film also has an IMAX version.

"Nothing Can't Be Undone by A HotPot"

Release date: January 13

Starring Yang Mi and Yu Qian, the suspense comedy film centers on five strangers who unexpectedly become involved in a murder case. The special identities of the five gradually surface and the mysterious truth is about to be revealed at a hotpot dinner.

The film's director Ding Sheng has many credits such as "Little Big Soldier" and "The Underdog Knight." He is adept at grasping the rhythm and atmosphere of the story, and integrating diverse elements of suspense, action and comedy.

"Give Me A Ride"

Release date: January 26

Starring Bao Bei'er and Li Meng, the suspense comedy film takes place on a highway. While a man searches for the truth behind the kidnapping of his sister, he is involved in one conspiracy after another.

Road movies are not frequently produced in China. The film depicts a tense and thrilling pursuit of varied forces on the highway in Sichuan Province.