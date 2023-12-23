Feature / Entertainment

Kunqu Opera performance on song for New Year

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:21 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
An immersive Kunqu Opera concert was staged on Friday evening at SPACELESS — Former Union Church to celebrate the coming New Year.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:21 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Kunqu Opera performance on song for New Year

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Cuihong performed excerpts from the classic play "The Peony Pavilion.”

An immersive Kunqu Opera concert was staged on Friday evening at SPACELESS — Former Union Church to celebrate the coming New Year.

The concert, titled “Dreaming Back to the Warbler's Singing,” is a joint production by Kunqu Opera artists Zhang Cuihong, Tan Xuya and children from the Shanghai Wind Chimes Art Troupe.

Famous Kunqu Opera excerpts of “Strolling in the Garden,” “The Interrupted Dream” and “Searching for the Dream,” all selected from ancient Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu’s time-honored masterpiece “The Peony Pavilion” were performed.

Children from the Shanghai Wind Chimes Art Troupe performed a chorus, followed by Liu Xujing and Chen Daile’s a violin and cello duet.

Kunqu Opera performance on song for New Year

The show broke through the limitations of the traditional stage.

Kunqu Opera performance on song for New Year

Kunqu Opera artist Tan Xuya.

With a history of around 600 years, Kunqu Opera, originating in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, is one of the oldest forms of opera in China. Known as the “mother of Chinese operas,” it was inscribed as Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2001.

The concert received acclaim from both Chinese and foreign members of the audience. Its producer Qian Jiawen also staged the recent innovative performance “Wuxing-Five Elements" at the Great Theater of China.

Qian noted that it is an attempt at cultural integration and innovation to showcase the charm of traditional Chinese culture in such a classical Western-style building.

“We have also broken through the limitations of the traditional stage and treated the entire space as a whole stage,” Qian added. “The performance space of the actors is not limited to the stage. The audience's viewing perspective is not limited to the actors themselves, either.”

Kunqu Opera performance on song for New Year

Kunqu Opera is known as the 'mother of Chinese operas.'

Kunqu Opera performance on song for New Year

The performers and audience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     