Switched on to Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations

  14:06 UTC+8, 2024-02-10       0
An array of TV programs and evening galas will celebrate the Year of the Dragon during the Spring Festival holiday, running from February 10 to 17.
Local TV anchors showcase their singing and dancing at a TV gala.

An array of TV programs and evening galas will celebrate the Year of the Dragon during the Spring Festival holiday, running from February 10 to 17.

On the evening of February 10, the Lunar New Year's Day, a Spring Festival gala will be presented on Dragon TV.

The gala will focus on the development and distinct charm of Shanghai, and feature the crew of the popular urban drama series “Blossoms Shanghai” on stage.

Starting on February 11, City Channel will offer a total of six galas with diverse themes and artistic presentations.

The gala on February 11 will feature singing performances by local TV anchors.

Comedy stars from the Shanghai Farce Troupe will present hilarious sketches and crosstalk shows on the comedy-themed gala of February 12.

On February 13, the fourth day of the holiday, artists from various fields will showcase their latest artworks and share their concepts of creation at an art-themed gala.

Delicacies to celebrate the coming of the Chinese Lunar New Year

Food lovers can’t miss the February 14 gala, when genuine Spring Festival specialties from the Yangtze River Delta region will be introduced.

Inheritors of well-known Chinese cuisines will display their superb culinary abilities and narrate the stories and cultural roots of the delicious dishes.

On February 15, chorus performances will be offered at a gala that features the beautiful blessings of people from all walks of life in the city.

On February 24, when the Lantern Festival falls, diverse art forms of traditional Chinese theater will be exhibited in their new and innovative looks.

Additionally, acclaimed films, TV series, documentaries and animations will also be exhibited on East Movie Channel, News Channel, DocuTV and Toonmax TV.

A poster advertises the documentary "China Before China." Acclaimed films, TV series, documentaries and animations will be shown on local TV channels during the Spring Festival holiday.

A poster advertises "Our National Park: Mount Wuyi."

