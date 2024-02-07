NBC to air Chinese sci-fi series 'Three-Body' on its streaming service

Tencent Video's sci-fi series "Three-Body," based on Liu Cixin's novel, will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock on February 10.

Tencent Video's acclaimed sci-fi series "Three-Body" will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock on February 10, Lunar New Year's Day.

The 30-episode series, based on a popular novel by Chinese science fiction writer and Hugo Award winner Liu Cixin, explores humanity's reaction to the advent of a highly evolved alien civilization.

So far, the series has received over 10 million views on YouTube, with a total viewing duration of over 2.6 million hours.

Douban and IMDb have given the series 8.7 and 8.5 out of 10 ratings for its artistry, creativity, and humane touches, respectively.

The series' sci-fi themes and in-depth reflection on reality have also allowed it to transcend the boundaries of language, culture, and aesthetics, capturing the hearts of spectators from around the world.

Tencent Video took seven years to create the sci-fi series with an international narrative style and realistic perspective. Chinese culture's philosophy and meaning, as well as the "cosmic romance" with specific Chinese traits, are becoming increasingly global.

Tencent Video officials stated that they will continue to study and grow the sci-fi drama genre in the future, producing a varied range of high-quality productions.