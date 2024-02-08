Curtains raise on annual charitable film screenings

50,000 movie vouchers will be distributed to grassroots migrant workers who stay in Shanghai during the Spring Festival holiday, and to disadvantaged groups in the city.

The curtains were raised on the charity film screening event by the Shanghai Film Administration on Thursday, at the newly renovated Cathay Theater.

Through February 24, when the Lantern Festival lifts off, migrant workers and disadvantaged people can go to any of 80 cinemas in the city to attend any screenings of movies with the vouchers.

Starting from 2021, the Shanghai Film Administration has organized Spring Festival charity screenings for four years.

To date, more than 100,000 people, including delivery staff, couriers, and sanitation workers, have benefited from the event.