Enjoy your coffee with a dash of excitement

This year's Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival promises to be an unparalleled celebration of all things coffee, igniting the city with aromas and excitement from May 1.

The Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival 2024 promises to be an unparalleled celebration of all things coffee, igniting the city with aromas and excitement from May 1. This year, the festival takes a giant leap forward, rebranding itself as the "Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival," with the renowned Shanghainese actress Tang Yan as its ambassador.

With its "Experience the World in Shanghai" theme, the festival aims to showcase the city's international essence by merging diverse consumer experiences and will serve as an important part of the city's iconic "Double 5 Shopping Festival."

The festival is not just about coffee; it's a melting pot of culture, sports, travel, and commerce. With activities ranging from coffee-themed cultural events by prominent institutions such as the Shanghai Theatre Academy and Shanghai Library to sports events including skateboarding and basketball along the West Bund of the Xuhui riverside, there's something for everyone.

One of the highlights is the sprawling "Coffee plus Culture" theme, where visitors can explore the intertwining of coffee with literature, cinema, and traditional arts. Additionally, the festival will offer exclusive promotions and discounts across various platforms, ensuring that everyone can indulge in the coffee experience.



The festival is also extending its reach beyond the city center, with activities planned across all 16 districts and the Lingang New Area. From coffee-themed festivals to industry forums and charity events, Shanghai will be buzzing with coffee-infused joy.



But it's not just about indulgence; it's about giving back too. The festival will host several charitable initiatives, including providing coffee to frontline workers and offering barista training to underprivileged groups, showcasing how coffee can be a force for good in society.



With the release of the Coffee Industry White Paper and the organization of global industry forums, the festival aims to elevate the coffee industry to new heights, setting the stage for its bright future.



So mark your calendars and get ready to savor the essence of Shanghai at the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival 2024, where every cup tells a story, and every sip is an adventure.