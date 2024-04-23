Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai

The new Chinese adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's masterpiece “Faust,” or the last drama work of late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas, will premiere on April 26.

The new Chinese adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's masterpiece "Faust," which is also the last drama work of the late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas, will have its world premiere at Yunfeng Theater on April 26.

The celebrated Tuminas passed away in Italy last month. His enthusiasm for theater inspired and touched the Chinese team he worked with.

Part of a theatrical showcase of the 2024 Modern Drama Valley, the Chinese adaptation will offer new insights into Faust, who makes a deal with the devil to acquire unlimited knowledge and pleasure.

Throughout his life, Tuminas struggled for his beloved theater art. In the final stage of his life, the director unleashed a powerful creative force from the bottom of his heart, giving the new version of "Faust" a completely different appearance.

The story of Faust is a profound reflection on human nature and its popularity transcends time and space.

The crew of the drama expressed their wish to strengthen cultural understanding between China and Germany through exchanges of artistic work.

Wenhua Award-winning actor Wang Yanhui plays the leading role of Faust while actor and dancer Yin Fang plays the devil.

In Wang's opinion, theater should raise the audience's aesthetics and view of life, rather than simply catering to the audience.

The death of Tuminas was considered a great loss to theater. The drama's producer Lei Ting noted that the beauty of his stage production is not only reflected in philosophical speculation, but also in his poetic expression.

The drama will be staged in Shanghai from April 26 through 29. Following its Shanghai stop, it will also tour Beijing and Nanjing.

Event info:

Date: April 26-29, 7:15pm



Venue: Yunfeng Theater 上海云峰剧院

Address: 1700 Beijing Road W

北京西路1700号