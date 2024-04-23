﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
The new Chinese adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's masterpiece “Faust,” or the last drama work of late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas, will premiere on April 26.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0

A trailer of the drama

The new Chinese adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's masterpiece "Faust," which is also the last drama work of the late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas, will have its world premiere at Yunfeng Theater on April 26.

The celebrated Tuminas passed away in Italy last month. His enthusiasm for theater inspired and touched the Chinese team he worked with.

Part of a theatrical showcase of the 2024 Modern Drama Valley, the Chinese adaptation will offer new insights into Faust, who makes a deal with the devil to acquire unlimited knowledge and pleasure.

Throughout his life, Tuminas struggled for his beloved theater art. In the final stage of his life, the director unleashed a powerful creative force from the bottom of his heart, giving the new version of "Faust" a completely different appearance.

The story of Faust is a profound reflection on human nature and its popularity transcends time and space.

Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai

Producer Lei Ting (left) and leading actor Wang Yanhui attended a salon about the drama on Monday.

Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai

In the drama, Faust makes a deal with the devil to acquire unlimited knowledge and pleasure.

Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai

The new Chinese adaptation of "Faust" is also the last work of the late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas.

The crew of the drama expressed their wish to strengthen cultural understanding between China and Germany through exchanges of artistic work.

Wenhua Award-winning actor Wang Yanhui plays the leading role of Faust while actor and dancer Yin Fang plays the devil.

In Wang's opinion, theater should raise the audience's aesthetics and view of life, rather than simply catering to the audience.

The death of Tuminas was considered a great loss to theater. The drama's producer Lei Ting noted that the beauty of his stage production is not only reflected in philosophical speculation, but also in his poetic expression.

The drama will be staged in Shanghai from April 26 through 29. Following its Shanghai stop, it will also tour Beijing and Nanjing.

Event info:

Date: April 26-29, 7:15pm

Venue: Yunfeng Theater 上海云峰剧院

Address: 1700 Beijing Road W

北京西路1700号

Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai

Scan the QR code to buy tickets.

Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai
Last drama work of late director to have world premiere in Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     