New realistic comedy centers on delivery workers

"Upstream" by famous Chinese filmmaker and actor Xu Zheng vividly portrays the living conditions, joys, and sorrows of delivery workers who are always on the road.

"Upstream," the new realistic comedy film helmed by famous Chinese filmmaker and actor Xu Zheng, has recently wrapped up shooting.

Based on real stories from thousands of delivery workers, the film focuses on a professional group whose work is closely related to people's daily lives but who are often overlooked. It vividly portrays the living conditions, joys, and sorrows of delivery workers who are always on the road.

The film also offers an insight into the group's courage, optimism, and enthusiasm for life in spite of difficulties. Director Xu also plays the leading male role in the film alongside actress Xin Zhilei, known for her superb acting in Wong Kar-wai's hit epic series "Blossoms Shanghai."

Xu has produced and starred in an array of acclaimed realistic movies, including "Dying to Survive" and "Myth of Love." This new film is his latest effort to tell stories and explore the emotions of ordinary people in his signature comedic way.