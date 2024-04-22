Film and TV actor Wang returns to theater in 'Der Kontrabass'

The Chinese adaptation of German playwright Patrick Süskind's 'Der Kontrabass' stars actor Wang Yaoqing, who promises every performance will be different.

The Chinese adaptation of German playwright Patrick Süskind's "Der Kontrabass" is being staged at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center through the Labor Day holiday, starring famed actor Wang Yaoqing.

As a monodrama, the play is a soliloquy by a contrabass player troubled by insomnia, who recalls his career, love, and unfulfilled desires after a sleepless night.

Ti Gong

"This is the charm of live theater, as every performance you see here will be different from the one on the previous day," said Wang, a successful film and TV actor who has been away from theater for a while.

Wang's performance features strong personal characteristics, presenting an impatient, neurotic, naive, and cynical protagonist.

The contrabass is one of the least conspicuous roles in an orchestra but, for the musician character, it has been his whole life. He regards the instrument as a companion, but also a depressing reflection of his marginal role in society.

Ti Gong

"The protagonist holds both love and resentment toward the instrument. He is trapped, not by external difficulties, but his inner struggle and choices," Wang said.

There are no dazzling lights, no fierce physical conflicts, and no twists and turns in this one-man show. Instead, the play is filled with daily life routines – the brushing of teeth, making of breakfast, ironing clothes, all while soliloquizing.

"The contrabass can be replaced by anything, like a photographer's camera, or a reporter's computer. They all carry the stories and dilemmas behind each person," Wang said. "The script looks like a complaint about life at first sight. But it's actually exploring the meaning of life."

He added, "Social class issues are discussed. Contrabass player is just a social identity, and the emotions to be conveyed are common to everyone."

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Dates: through May 5, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 280 - 380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号

