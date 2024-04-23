Original drama 'Away from the Unknown' coming to downtown theater

The Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts is bringing the original drama will to the Lyceum Theater from April 25 through 27.

The Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts is bringing the original drama "Away from the Unknown" to the city's stage.

The drama revolves around a writer whose life is repeatedly disrupted by the visits of two uninvited soldiers. The soldiers ask him to write a novel about heroes, based on their own stories of the battlefield.

In contrast to other war-themed plays, the drama explores the post-war environment and life, as well as people that have been overlooked by history.

It focuses its lens on ordinary individuals, and the spiritual world of humans during the era.

According to director and scriptwriter Li Yicheng, the drama is also a narration of the relationship between "visible" and "invisible."

Li hopes to change the audience's stereotypical impression of past war-themed stage productions and deconstruct the little-known side of the battlefield in an abstract and artistic way, and ultimately resonate with the soldiers' sacrifice and devotion to their nation and homeland.

The script received awards for its warmth, depth, and philosophical reflection. The drama also received funding from the Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation.

Event info:

Date: April 25 to 27, 7:30pm



Tickets: 50-580 yuan

Venue: Lyceum Theater 兰心大戏院

Address: 57 Maoming Rd S

茂名南路57号