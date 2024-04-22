Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai

Popular Hong Kong composer, singer, and actor Eddie Ng will perform at a concert in Shanghai on May 11.

Eddie Ng, a Hong Kong composer, singer, and actor, will perform in Shanghai on May 11.

Ng's musical journey began in 1985. But in 1995, he lost his mother in a tragic car accident. The accident devastated him, only for him to rediscover himself as a music creator in later years.

Ng has had a close working relationship with Hong Kong singer and actress Sammi Cheng. Many famous tunes, including "Our Theme Song," "Weeping Game," and "Ideal Object," have captivated the hearts of many music fans.

He also wrote "I Care About You Too Much" for singer Kelly Chen and "I Should" for Jacky Cheung, as well as several theme songs for films and television shows.

Fans can feel the 59-year-old composer and singer's zest for life and perseverance in his music, as well as his deep love for his country. His emotionally charged melodies have touched the hearts of generations of music fans.

Event info:

Date: May 11, 7:30pm



Tickets: 280-780 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Hongqiao Art Center 上海虹桥艺术中心

Address: 888 Tianshan Rd

天山路888号