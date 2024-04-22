﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Popular Hong Kong composer, singer, and actor Eddie Ng will perform at a concert in Shanghai on May 11.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai

Hong Kong composer and singer Eddie Ng has delivered several classic songs.

Eddie Ng, a Hong Kong composer, singer, and actor, will perform in Shanghai on May 11.

Ng's musical journey began in 1985. But in 1995, he lost his mother in a tragic car accident. The accident devastated him, only for him to rediscover himself as a music creator in later years.

Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai

Eddie Ng and Kelly Chen

Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai

Eddie Ng and Sammi Cheng

Ng has had a close working relationship with Hong Kong singer and actress Sammi Cheng. Many famous tunes, including "Our Theme Song," "Weeping Game," and "Ideal Object," have captivated the hearts of many music fans.

He also wrote "I Care About You Too Much" for singer Kelly Chen and "I Should" for Jacky Cheung, as well as several theme songs for films and television shows.

Fans can feel the 59-year-old composer and singer's zest for life and perseverance in his music, as well as his deep love for his country. His emotionally charged melodies have touched the hearts of generations of music fans.

Event info:

Date: May 11, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-780 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Hongqiao Art Center 上海虹桥艺术中心

Address: 888 Tianshan Rd

天山路888号

Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai
Popular HK singer, composer Eddie Ng to entertain fans in Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Jacky Cheung
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     