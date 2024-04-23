﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

Outstanding productions showcase the rich cultural resources and artistic charm of the Yangtze River Delta region demonstrating the vitality of contemporary theatrical art.
Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

The 3rd YRD City Drama Festival opened on Tuesday with a summit forum and the opening show of the original drama "The King of Opera."

The 3rd YRD (Yangtze River Delta) City Drama Festival raised its curtain on Tuesday with a summit forum and the opening performance of original drama "The King of Opera."

The festival will run till July with eight outstanding stage productions which showcase the rich cultural resources and distinct artistic charm of the Yangtze River Delta region. They not only carry a profound cultural heritage, but also demonstrate the innovation and vitality of contemporary theatrical art.

For the first time, this year's festival will launch a branch venue in Zhejiang Province to further deepen cultural exchanges between cities in the region.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

The Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group signed strategic cooperation agreements with the region's universities to cultivate outstanding art management professionals.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

The festival presents eight outstanding stage productions which showcase the rich cultural resources and artistic charm of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

"The King of Opera," a drama about the life of Peking Opera master Meng Xiaodong, is the festival's opening show.

The Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the region's universities to integrate the industry and education, and cultivate art management professionals.

The Show Life cultural brand, after years of development, has also expanded its influence in the region, and will continue to tell good stories of China to the world.

"The King of Opera," the festival's opening performance, depicts Peking Opera master Meng Xiaodong's legendary life and artistic achievements. The drama will be staged through April 28 at the Great Theater of China, where Meng presented her last performance in 1947.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

Yueju Opera "Chasing Fish" incorporates martial arts scenes.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

Xiju Opera "Su Dongpo" portrays the emotional journey and self-awareness of famous scholar Su Dongpo during his exile in Huangzhou.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

Luju Opera "The Butterfly Lovers" absorbs diverse singing styles to achieve an artistic breakthrough.

Yueju Opera "Chasing Fish" is a romance story between a carp spirit and a poor scholar. The play is originally a representative work of Yueju Opera masters Xu Yulan and Wang Wenjuan. On the basis of the original, the new version incorporates more martial arts scenes to take on a vivid, lively, and visually appealing look.

Xiju Opera "Su Dongpo" portrays the emotional journey and self-awareness of famous scholar Su Dongpo during his exile in Huangzhou while the new version of Luju Opera "The Butterfly Lovers" absorbs diverse singing styles of the art form to achieve an artistic breakthrough.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

Drama "Lu Xiaoman" recounts the life and emotions of artist Lu Xiaoman.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

Musical "Heroes in the Dark" portrays the courage and wisdom of underground Party members.

Curtain raised on the 3rd YRD City Drama Festival

A still from the magic spy drama "Miss Ming"

Drama "Lu Xiaoman" uses exquisite expressive techniques to recount the life of artist Lu Xiaoman and explore the conflict between personal freedom and social constraints in a simple and poetic manner.

Musical "Heroes in the Dark" portrays the courage and wisdom of underground Party members under the "White Terror," a period when suspected Communists were captured and executed by the Kuomintang.

During the festival, the Great Theater of China will also cooperate with Radio Shanghai to launch a series of art education events, bringing the charm of theater to the public.

For more information about the festival, check the WeChat account of the Great Theater of China (中国大戏院) or call 6377-8820.

