Opera master Meng Xiaodong brought to life on stage

  21:36 UTC+8, 2024-04-20
The original drama "The King of Opera," a blend of Peking Opera and modern theater will be staged at the Great Theater of China.
The play centers on Peking Opera master Meng Xiaodong's last day performing.

The play centers on the 16 hours of the Peking Opera master Meng Xiaodong's last day performing. It also offers an insight into Meng's relationships with Du Yuesheng and Mei Lanfang, two important men in her legendary life.

In 1947, Meng presented her last performance at the same theater. For 10 consecutive days at that time, Meng and many other Peking Opera artists performed at the theater to raise funds for flood victims in the country.

Zhang Lu plays the leading role in the drama.

The drama features visually stunning stage effects and exquisite costumes.

From diverse perspectives, the drama also portrays Meng's distinctive charm, courageous choices and artistic achievements.

During the drama's rehearsal on Saturday, actor Liu Xuanrui who plays Mei Lanfang noted that the plot is based on historical books and biographies about Meng and Mei.

Leading actress Zhang Lu said that she and Meng have something in common.

"Both of us are stubborn, upright and unyielding," Zhang said.



Event info:

Date: April 23, April 25-28, 7:30pm

Tickets: 100-580 yuan

Venue: Great Theater of China 中国大戏院

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd 牛庄路704号

A glimpse of glamor.

Elegant surroundings.

The King of Opera.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
