Electric carmaker's multimedia pop-up lab coming to town

Smart electric carmaker Xpeng Motors knows how to cater to younger generations. As such, the Chinese new-energy vehicle startup is launching its pop-up Xplore Lab this weekend at the downtown TX Huaihai Youth Energy Center to appeal to young people with music, fashion, art and technology.

With cyber-punk neon lights and futuristic metallic decor, the transparent Xplore Music space creates a hi-fi musical immersion experience, supported by a Dynaudio car audio system that turns a car into a mini theater.

The Xplore Chao space features the Pe7son, a half-anatomical structure of a Xpeng P7 Model made by artist Jason Freeny. The vehicle is replete with skeletons and skin textures made by 3D printing technology that looks like a huge toy. Eight cute Amazing Pandas, a popular intellectual property in the field of fashion, fills the room with more playfulness.

The Xplore Art space is highlighted with a group of limited-edition artworks by young vanguard artists from the project Creator in China initiated by Fashion Zoo. Street artist Liu Wenrui has covered the space with his wild graffiti, while British artist RULA presents a mysterious universe with bold colors.

After its stop in Shanghai, the Xplore Lab moves on to Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu, with laser light shows and freehand graffiti games.