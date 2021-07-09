Feast your eyes and fill your plate at Shanghai's robot-assisted food festival

For a lively summer vacation, visitors can enjoy a robot-assisted gourmet food festival at Shanghai Haichang Ocena Park. In collaboration with Qianxi Robotics Group, the park displays 16 different androids. A snack robot can prepare you a bite in 14 seconds, while another – used in Wuhan during the COVID-19 pandemic - customizes clay pot rice dishes. The theme park also combines artificial intelligence and animatronics for a "human zoo come aquarium" experience starring a robotic dolphin.