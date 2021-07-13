Feature / Lifestyle

Pet fair will offer dog training and animal adoption classes this weekend

Song Xinyi
  22:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-13       0
Opportunity for dog lovers to pamper their pets, and find new ones at The X Tower event on Sunday
Courtesy of The Great Lawn

Want to have fun with your poodles this summer or look for a furry four-legged family member? A pet fair at The X Tower on Sunday organized by The Great Lawn would be a wise choice for dog-lovers to meet up with more fluffy friends.

Visitors signed up for the event can take their dogs to the designated ID photo booth for dogs and pamper them at the retail stands for pet merchandise. 

They can also grab a drink and tasty street food while watching the night movie and enjoying the company of their pets.

Courtesy of The Great Lawn

An animal rescue and dog adoption session presented by Aunty Qian's Adoption Center and a lecture about professional dog training will also be open to members.

The Great Lawn brand is part of the pet care company Shanghai Quanbo. With the slogan "Your dog's happy place," it's goal is to raise awareness of the animal well-being in China, provide a more advanced lifestyle for both dogs and their owners, and help city dogs live a happier life.

Get ready for this fun and educational event! Don't let your dog days of summer get you down!

Event info:

Date: July 17, 4pm-10pm

Tickets: 15 yuan

Venue: The X Tower

Address: 100 Yejiazhai Rd

Scan the QR code to sign up for the event:

 


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
