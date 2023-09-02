﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Exploring joys and challenges of keeping exotic pets

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Song Xinyi
Join us at a party for local exotic pet owners and find out what it's like to keep pets such as bearded dragon, meerkat and serama.
Shot by Yan Jingyang and Song Xinyi. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Of more than 80 million pet owners in China, an estimated 17 million keep exotic pets, according to a report by Pethadoop in conjunction with the China Pet Industry Association.

Join us at a party for local exotic pet owners and find out what it's like to keep pets such as bearded dragon, meerkat and serama. Come and have fun!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
