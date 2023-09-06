Ordinary people celebrate personal style at fashion week
Recently, a special Fashion Week was held in Shanghai, where social media influencers and users participated. The planners of the 23 A/W Fashion Week believe that fashion is not exclusive to a select few, and that even ordinary people have their own unique ideas about fashion.
