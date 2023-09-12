Shanghai opens first cybersecurity-themed park

The park opened to the public in Qingpu District on Monday at the start of China Cybersecurity Week, during which a number of activities will be held.

Ti Gong

The city's first park themed on cybersecurity opened to the public in Qingpu District on Monday at the start of China Cybersecurity Week.

The park features both enchanting autumn foliage and the promotion of cybersecurity knowledge to raise public awareness in the field.

It takes an innovative approach with installations of a virtual computer screen and keyboard-shaped alphabets.

A walking path lined with promotions of cybersecurity in an artistic display is also part of the park.

Ti Gong

There are also posters and long scrolls at the park on the law and regulations regarding cybersecurity and anti-fraud knowledge.

During the cybersecurity promotion week, a number of activities would be held at the park, according to the district government.

"I took a pleasant stroll at the park and it reminded me to be cautious when receiving short messages and links from strangers or requests to provide bank account or codes online," said a resident surnamed Xu.

If you go:

Address: Lane 333, Xule Road, Xujing Town

上海市青浦区徐泾镇徐乐路333弄