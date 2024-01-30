A neighborhood of unique eateries and coffee shops within easy walking distance

Russian-born Olia Fomina couldn't take sides in the decades-long 'Jing'an vs Xuhui' debate, so has settled at the intersection between both popular areas.

A Russian native, Olia Fomina has been living in Shanghai for 15 and a half years. Being an avid lover of all things design, and interior design in particular, she's working for a furniture powerhouse with brands from all over the world. Having lived in both historic areas of Xuhui District and the buzzing Jing'an District, she couldn't take sides in the decades-long "Jing'an vs Xuhui" debate and settled at the intersection of both worlds — right off Zhenning Road.

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in.

For the last three years I have been living right next to Da Marco Restaurant (1/F, Golden Bridge Garden, 103 Dong Zhu'anbang Rd), a historical institution in its own right. I still remember all too well it being the only place in town where you could get your pizza and pasta fix. My neighborhood is very green, authentic and walkable — it has a great mix of local pockets and hipster hall-in-a-wall unique eateries and coffee shops.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

I work in Taikoo Hui and, apart from my neighborhood, I divide my free time between the greenery of Xuhui and bustle of Jing'an, and my current home has the best proximity to all my worlds.

What attraction here should not be missed?

The area is an attraction all on itself. Grab a coffee for to-go and get lost on and around Yuyuan Road enjoying the lush greenery, beautiful architecture and a seamless mix of traditional local living and modern world that are so well-combined here.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

I start my workday mornings with a coffee at Luneurs (888 Huashan Rd 华山路888号) right after a workout at Rise Studio nearby. I love their patio, so I brave the cold every morning to enjoy their outdoor area but not without the help of gas heaters they have thoughtfully installed throughout.

When it comes to my weekends, I love going to Wabi Coffee (1327 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1327号). It's a perfect place for a quiet and slow morning to catch up with friends, or to just enjoy a good book and a nicely made coffee.

Where should someone eat around here?

Previously mentioned Da Marco (1/F, Golden Bridge Garden, 103 Dong Zhu'anbang Rd 东诸安浜路103号1楼) is a great business lunch spot for when I work from home, and Head In the Clouds (217 Zhenning Rd 镇宁路217号) is a good place for those weekend brunches. If I want a taste of home, I head to Borsh & Kompot (1411 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1411号) for their cabbage rolls and mushroom blini.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Having lived through the days when the Avocado Lady was the only source of anything imported, I have pledged my loyalty to her long ago and still get my groceries there almost exclusively.

Whenever there is a dinner party in my calendar, I head to A+ Wine Merchant (38 Pingwu Rd 平武路38号) to pick up a bottle or two. They have a great selection of wines at fair prices and a cute little terrace should you decide to pop open a bottle on a spot.

MBD (785 Huashan Rd 华山路785号) is the place where I get my baguette that goes beautifully with rillette from newly opened and already my favourite Les Halles (273 Jiangguo Rd W. 建国西路273号). They are a bit out of the way for me, but well-worth the ride. If I need something closer by, I usually go to Epicerie & Caviste 62 Le Bec (62 Xinhua Rd 新华路62号) to pick up a terrine or pate for appetizer.

Eu Noia (212 Wuyuan Rd 五原路212号) is the best place for candles, hand cream and gifts in general, and you can always rely on Handhandhand (47 Yongfu Rd 永福路47号) to have some nice objects to select from. I love my ring collection and pieces from both AWU Fine Jewerly (10 Nanhui Rd 南汇路19号) and Okra (211 Anfu Rd 安福路211号) are one of the favourite ones.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

If I want to escape the crowds and have a nice cozy drink, I head to Dentree Ecobar (Anken, 465 Zhenning Rd 镇宁路465弄安垦1号楼) — that has been my secret hideaway spot for over a year. When I am in a mood to socialize, I tend to grab a gin-based cocktail at Bar No. 3 (277 Xingguo Rd 兴国路277号).

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Kouign Amann is one of my favorite pastries, so newly opened and so very good Foty (1107 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1107号) sees me more often on Sunday mornings than I can admit.