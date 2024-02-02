Feature / Lifestyle

Classic animations come to life to celebrate Year of the Dragon

Exhibition at The Place mall to feature favorite characters from classic Chinese animations including "The Monkey King," "Calabash Brothers," and "Ne Zha Conquers the Dragon King."
Ti Gong

Monkey King is waiting to have his picture taken with visitors to the exhibition.

Monkey King, Calabash Brothers, Ne Zha – popular characters in Chinese animation classics – have come to life in Shanghai to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon with local people.

The newly opened exhibition at The Place mall recreates classic scenes from Shanghai Animation Film Studio animations "The Monkey King," "Calabash Brothers" and "Ne Zha Conquers the Dragon King."

Visitors can tour around Lingxiao Hall, the grandest palace in heaven, and Calabash Brothers' birthplace in Seven Color Mountain, as well as watch Ne Zha fighting with Dragon King above the East Sea and Monkey King wielding his golden cudgel at the Flower and Fruit Mountain.

Of a variety of interactive experiences, visitors can draw on masks to pretend to be characters in the animations and join Ne Zha in the fight at the ocean ball pool.

There's also a pop-up store selling hundreds of peripheral products.

The exhibition will run through March 10.

Ti Gong

Calabash Brothers

Date: Through March 10

Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

