How to decorate your home for Chinese New Year

Tune in to this episode of Shanghai Like A Local to learn how to decorate your home for the Chinese New Year.

In this episode of Shanghai Like a Local, Arina meets Florence Guillot, a stylist and decorator. They celebrate Chinese New Year together by decorating a home! Tune in to this program for inspiration and valuable insights on how to decorate your house for festive occasions.



As the vibrant hues of red and gold dominate the streets, it's evident that the Chinese New Year is just around the corner.

Embrace this auspicious occasion by infusing your home with traditional symbols and elements to not only usher in good fortune but also create a warm and inviting atmosphere for family and friends.

Here are some tips and ideas on how to decorate your home for the Chinese New Year.

First, embrace the color palette. Start by adorning your space with the traditional Chinese New Year colors – red and gold. Red symbolizes luck and happiness, while gold represents wealth and prosperity.

Incorporate these colors into your décor through items like throw pillows, tablecloths, and wall hangings. Consider adding touches of black or white for balance and contrast.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Symbolism plays a crucial role in Chinese New Year decorations. Hang decorative items featuring traditional Chinese symbols like the Chinese character "福" (fu), meaning good luck or fortune.

Interestingly, the symbol should be stuck and vice versa as according to tradition, this brings luck. You can also use paper-cut art and posters with auspicious symbols and place them around your home.

Symbolic images of fish, dragons, and Chinese zodiac animals can also bring positive energy to your home.



Flowers are always a good idea, especially for the Chinese New Year.

Opt for vibrant blooms like orchids, peonies, and plum blossoms, which are believed to bring prosperity and good luck. Display floral arrangements in red or gold vases to enhance the festive ambiance.

Additionally, consider placing mandarin orange or kumquat plants, symbolizing wealth and good fortune, near entrances. To make it even more festive, you can hang some little decorations on the stems or leaves.

Lanterns! Stringing up red lanterns is a classic way to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Hang them in clusters or along your hallway to create a visually stunning display.

Additionally, incorporating warm, ambient lighting can add a cozy and welcoming feel to your home. Fairy lights or candles in red or gold holders can contribute to the festive glow.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Chinese New Year is a time for family to gather, so elevate your dining experience by incorporating Chinese New Year elements into your table settings. Use red or gold tablecloths, placemats, and napkins. Bring out your best tableware and complement it with red or gold accents.

Consider adding small decorations like fortune cookies or personalized name cards with auspicious symbols. To level up your table set, use the "mix and match" technique: use a red plate and combine it with a bigger plate of a dark color.

Put a decorative element above your plate; it can even be a little personalized gift.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Speaking of gifts, red envelopes, known as "hongbao," are traditionally filled with money and given as gifts during Chinese New Year.

Incorporate these envelopes into your décor, perhaps by stringing them together as garlands or placing them in decorative bowls. Display traditional Chinese decorations like paper fans and silk banners for an authentic touch.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

One more good tip: before adding new decorations, take the time to declutter your home. A clean and organized space allows for the free flow of positive energy.

Consider rearranging furniture or adding fresh flowers to invigorate the energy in your home as you welcome the Chinese New Year.

The most important thing about decorating your home is to do it in a good mood! Turn on good music, invite your family or friends to join, and make it a party!

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

In Shanghai, you can go to the City God Temple market near the Yuyuan Garden to get Chinese New Year decorations.

The choice is vast there! Have a vision in mind of what you want to do, then use your imagination – try and see what works for your home.

Transform your home into a festive place that not only celebrates the Chinese New Year but also radiates positive energy and prosperity.

Embrace the rich cultural symbolism, vibrant colors, and timeless traditions to create a welcoming environment for family and friends to share in the joy of the season.

I wish you a prosperous and joyous Chinese New Year!